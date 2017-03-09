Linkin Park zeigen Musikvideo

LINKIN PARK haben das offizielle Musikvideo zum Song „Heavy“ veröffentlicht, der die erste Single des kommenden Longplayers ist. Das siebte Studioalbum „One More Light“ erscheint am 19. Mai über Warner Bros.

Chester Bennington über den Clip: „What’s funny is, like, this song is, like, not a heavy song, but I destroyed more stuff making this [clip] than, like, any other song. It was more violent and more intense making this video than any other video. Like, I got into like fistfights with myself, fistfights with other people, breaking a bunch of stuff. I got to take a lamp and throw it through a television set. Like, I’ve wrecked so much stuff, it was awesome.“