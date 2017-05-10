Satyricon mit neuer Heimat

Die Black-Metal-Urgesteine SATYRICON haben eine neue Heimat im österreichischen Label Napalm Records gefunden, über welches in diesem Herbst auch das neue Album erscheinen soll.

Thomas Caser, Geschäftsführer von Napalm Records dazu: „We are proud to announce the signing of one of this most influential Extreme Metal act and pioneer of a whole genre. This upcoming album will surely set another mile stone in Heavy music and we are honoured to release it this fall!“