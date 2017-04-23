Stone Sour: Teaser zu „Hydrograd“

STONE SOUR haben ein kurzes Teaser-Video zum kommenden Album „Hydrograd“ veröffentlicht, das im Juni über Roadrunner Records erscheint.

Corey Taylor über den Longplayer: „It is the best stuff that we’ve ever written. It’s got a lot of different directions, but at its core it’s very hard rock, almost in a modern/classic sense. There are some hints of punk in there. There’s some cool hard rock/heavy metal. There’s just all of these really cool elements that we’ve never maybe allowed ourselves to kind of go to.“