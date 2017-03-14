Hail Of Bullets sind Geschichte

Die holländische Death-Metal-Kriegsmaschine HAIL OF BULLETS hat ihre Auflösung bekanntgegeben. Das geht aus einem Facebook-Post von gestern Abend sowie einer Mitteilung auf der offiziellen Website hervor. Das vollständige Statement im O-Ton liest sich wie folgt:

„THE WAR IS OVER… IT IS DONE!

With sadness in our hearts, we hereby inform you that we have decided to pull the plug on Hail of Bullets. The patient had been suffering from illness for a few years already. We thought we had cut out the disease a few years ago, but apparently the tumor was more widespread than we had expected.

There are no immediate plans to resurrect the corpse…

PS: personal messages/questions about this situation will not be answered. This is it, and both you and us will have to deal with that…“